Cooler Thursday Night; More Rain Saturday

by Ben Lang

It was another mostly cloudy day across central and south Alabama. Most of today’s rain occurred this morning as a cold front pushed north to south through our area. That front is now to our south, with our winds now out of a northerly direction. Despite that, temperatures were hovering the the 60s to low 70s this afternoon. A few isolated showers were still around this afternoon. It’s finally going to feel more like January tonight, however. The clouds won’t break up this evening, though the remaining showers should diminish. Temperatures fall from the upper 50s at 7PM to the low 50s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the 40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Friday looks like another mostly cloudy and mild day. It won’t be quite as warm as Thursday, but expect highs in the 60s. There could be an isolated light shower at some point during the day, but Friday looks like a dry day otherwise. Friday night won’t be quite as cold, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Showers and even some storms look likely on Saturday. Fortunately, severe weather is not expected thanks to very limited instability ahead of an approaching front. The front quickly exits our area Saturday night, ending rain north to south. This a more significant front than Wednesday night’s, and Sunday looks much cooler in its wake. Saturday afternoon highs reach the mid 60s, with Saturday night lows falling into the 40s behind the front.

Sunday *finally* features a return of more permanent dry weather and some sunshine. However, its going to be cooler as previously mentioned. Highs only reach the low to mid 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Sunday night lows fall to near or just below freezing.

The start of next week features more January-like temperatures. Highs on MLK day only reach the upper 40s under a mostly sunny sky. Monday night lows fall into the mid 20s. Expect similar temperatures on Tuesday with a mostly sunny/mostly clear sky during the day/night. Wednesday may be a little more seasonable with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Rain could return to our area late next week. The chance for rain on Thursday looks less impressive than it did yesterday, but another weather system could impact our area next Friday, with a chance for widespread showers and maybe storms. Temperatures should be more mild by then, with highs closer to 60°.