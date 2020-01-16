Prattville Planning Committee Approves Residential Rezoning

by Alabama News Network Staff

Thurday evening the city of Prattville moved one step closer to getting a new subdivision.

The city Planning Commission held a public hearing on a proposed rezoning of a residential space in the city. The land is located behind Camellia Estates.

According to the developers, the land is currently zoned for R2, R3, and R5 that would allow for 119 single family homes. If passed by the city council the rezoning for r5 only would allow for only 89 homes.

Residents at the hearing all voiced the same concerns, that there will be too much traffic passing through the already busy neighborhood.

The proposal will now move to the Prattville City Council where it must be voted on before it is passed.