6th Annual MLK Community Celebration: “Because of them, I am”
The 6th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration kicked off Friday morning at Davis Theater in downtown Montgomery.
The theater was packed for the 10 a.m. matinee. A second performance was scheduled at 6 p.m.
The event featured the Montgomery Interfaith Choir and a presentation of the Beloved Community Awards. The 2020 honorees were mayor Steven Reed, pastor Jay Wolf, Phillip Ensler who is a lawyer and advocate for social justice and education and state board member Ella Bell, who passed away in 2019.
Tickets for the event were $10 each and could be purchased at the Davis Theater Box Office.