6th Annual MLK Community Celebration: “Because of them, I am”

by Alabama News Network Staff

The 6th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration kicked off Friday morning at Davis Theater in downtown Montgomery.

The theater was packed for the 10 a.m. matinee. A second performance was scheduled at 6 p.m.

The event featured the Montgomery Interfaith Choir and a presentation of the Beloved Community Awards. The 2020 honorees were mayor Steven Reed, pastor Jay Wolf, Phillip Ensler who is a lawyer and advocate for social justice and education and state board member Ella Bell, who passed away in 2019.

Tickets for the event were $10 each and could be purchased at the Davis Theater Box Office.