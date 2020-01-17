MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: People dying of sepsis + Trackers used to predict the flu

by Samantha Williams

New research in the Lancet indicates twice as many people are dying of sepsis worldwide as previously known. Doctors say sepsis is linked to one in five deaths globally, especially among children living in poverty. Sepsis happens when the body overreacts to infection causing organ failure.

Plus, heart rate and sleep trackers are being used for the first time to predict flu and other diseases in real-time. Resting heart rate tends to spike during infectious episodes, and smartwatches and fitness trackers can pick this up. Doctors say responding quicker to flu outbreaks can prevent further spread and infection.