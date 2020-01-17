R. B. Hudson STEAM Academy Students Paint Mural in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Students from R. B. Hudson STEAM Academy in Selma — are painting their very own mural.

Students were told to envision Selma’s future — without forgetting it’s past — for the project.

Students then worked together to come up with the concept and design of the mural.

Visual arts teacher Mariama Deramus– and some professional artists — have helped guide the project.

Deramus said the arts are an important aspect of the school’s new STEAM initiative.

“Every aspect of computer science and technology — even with math and bridging that and creating a more techno-savvy generation — arts have to be at the crux of that because it envelops the aspects of design and creativity,” said Deramus.

The mural will be finished some time in early February.

The building its being painted on — has been donated — to use for an after-school arts program for children.