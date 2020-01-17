Showers And Storms Likely Saturday

by Ben Lang

Friday was another warm January day across central and south Alabama with highs in the 60s and 70s. There was also quite a bit of sunshine, a rare commodity lately in our area. Clouds increase again this evening and overnight. Temperatures look cool but not terribly cold. We’ll begin in the low 50s at 7PM, then fall into the upper 40s around 11PM. Overnight lows won’t fall any further, thanks to a cloudy sky and a breezy east-southeast wind of 10-15 mph.

Showers and some storms look likely Saturday. Fortunately, severe weather is still not expected thanks to limited instability ahead of an approaching front. The front quickly exits our area Saturday night, ending rain north to south. Rain totals only amount to an inch or less. Saturday afternoon highs reach the mid 60s, with Saturday night lows falling into the 40s and possibly 30s behind the front.

Sunday *finally* features a return of more permanent dry weather and some sunshine. However, its going to be cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s. Expect a mostly sunny sky and a breezy northwest wind near 10 mph. Sunday night lows fall to near or just below freezing.

The start of next week features more January-like temperatures. Highs on MLK day only reach the upper 40s under a mostly sunny sky. Monday night lows fall into the mid 20s. Expect similar temperatures on Tuesday with a mostly sunny/mostly clear sky during the day/night. Wednesday may be a little more seasonable with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Rain could return to our area late next week. Thursday still looks mainly dry, but another weather system could impact our area next Friday, with a chance for widespread showers and maybe storms. Temperatures should be more mild by then, with highs closer to 60°. The system should exit before next weekend, with next Saturday looking dry but cooler at this time.