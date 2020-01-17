Some Booker T. Washington High Student Records may Never be Recovered

by Jerome Jones

Montgomery Public School officials say that recovering student records that were lost in the 2018 BTW fire will be long process.

Booker T. Washington Magnet High School was a fixture in Montgomery before part of the school burned to the ground on August 18, 2018.

The BTW Alumni Association began meeting again in 2019, and working to preserve the historic schools legacy.

Past students on BTW will have a long road ahead if they want to retrieve their school records. Some of the files were totally lost in the fire.

“We’re going to have togo through our student services department and try to capture as much as we can of those records that were destroyed, especially for students who were there say within the last 10 to 12 years,” says MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore.

If you are a past student of BTW, and would like to begin the process of retrieving your student records, call MPS Student Services at 334-223-6850.