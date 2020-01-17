Weekend Cold Front on the Way

by Ryan Stinnett

FINALLY FRIDAY: A chillier start to the day with 40s and 50s on the map, and the day itself will be cooler than recent days when we were well into the 70s. Today, with a more clouds than sun, highs will be in the lower 60s for most locations across South/Central Alabama.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A cold front will bring rain back to Alabama tomorrow, but the air will be stable, so no severe storms, and likely very little thunder. Highs tomorrow will be in the Saturday will be in the mid 60s and rainfall amounts should be less than one-half inch. That system moves out of here by tomorrow night, then much colder air arrives Sunday with clearing sky, the high Sunday will be in the 50s and with a blustery northwest wind making it will feel colder.

WINTER RETURNS NEXT WEEK: Sunshine returns in full supply next week, but so do those winter time temps. Highs Monday and Tuesday for much of South/Central Alabama will likely hold in the upper 40s. Nights will be cold, well below freezing and down into the 20s. Temperatures slowly moderate through the week, expect lower 50s to return by Wednesday and be a bit warmer each day through Friday. The first half of the week will be quiet and dry, but clouds begin to return Thursday, and rain is likely by Friday with the next storm system coming in from the west. The air will be too warm by then for any ice or snow issues, and too cool for any severe weather problems.

Have a fantabulous Friday!

Ryan