Year Long Event Series Commemorates 19th Amendment Centennial

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment — which guaranteed women — the right to vote.

The Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail — is commemorating the historic milestone — with a year-long series — featuring women of the Voting Rights Movement.

Organizers say one or two women will be featured at an event each month.

The series kicks off at the Selma Interpretive Center at 1 pm Saturday.

Amelia Boynton Robinson and Marie Foster will be featured at the event.

Organizers say knowing the past — is important for the future.

“If you don’t know about the past, especially our young people, if you don’t learn about the past, then you don’t understand, you don’t know how to take those steps to move forward,” said Park Ranger Theresa Hall.

She said Saturday’s event is free and open to the public.

For more information — call (334) 724 6087.