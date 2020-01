1 Dead After Fatal Crash in Lee County

by Alabama News Network Staff

A two-vehicle has claimed the life of a Salem woman.

Brenda Robinson Barfield, 68, was killed when the 2001 Toyota Camry she was driving was struck by a tractor-trailer then left the roadway.

The crash occurred at 4:10 p.m. on Friday on US 280 at Lee Road 179, approximately eight miles east of Opelika.

Barfield was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Kenworth was not injured.

ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.