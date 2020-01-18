50-Yard-Line Mass Baptism Prompts Complaint in Alabama Town

by Alabama News Network Staff

REELTOWN, Ala. (AP) – The baptism of high school football players on the 50-yard line in their football stadium has drawn complaints from a group that pushes for separation of church and state. After more than a dozen Reeltown High school players were baptized on the field in November, the Wisconsin-based Freedom from Religion Foundation demanded an investigation. Tallapoosa County Schools Superintendent Joe Windle told Al.com that he found no wrongdoing. He says the baptism was not conducted by the school.

