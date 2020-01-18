Harry, Meghan to Quit Royal Jobs, Give up ‘Highness’ Titles

by Alabama News Network Staff

LONDON (AP) – Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will no longer use the titles “royal highness” or receive public funds for their work under a deal that allows them to step aside as senior royals. The palace said Saturday that Harry and Meghan will cease to be working members of the royal family when new arrangements take effect in the spring. Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement that “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”The agreement also calls for Meghan and Harry to repay 2.4 million pounds ($3.1 million) in taxpayer money that was spent renovating a house for them near Windsor Castle.

