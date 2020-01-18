Interstate 59/20 Set to Reopen Through Birmingham

by Alabama News Network Staff

(Photo: ABC 33/40)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Months of headaches for motorists are coming to an end as Interstate 59/20 reopens through Alabama’s largest city. Officials say the rebuilt Interstate 59/20 will be completely open by Sunday night in downtown Birmingham. A Texas-based contractor will earn a $15 million bonus for completing work early on the $700 million project. The original highway was built more than 45 years ago to accommodate 80,000 vehicles. Officials say the road was carrying more than twice that many vehicles by the time it was closed in January 2018. Transportation officials say the new road should reduce congestion.

