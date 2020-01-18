MPD Officer Charged with Domestic Violence and Unlawful Imprisonment

by Alabama News Network Staff

(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)

A Montgomery police officer has found himself on the other side of the bars after being charged with third-degree domestic violence (menacing) and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

According to Montgomery Police Department Capt. Regina Duckett, Neal Flournoy, 31, was into custody Friday, charged and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The charges stem from a domestic incident that happened around 8:40 a.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Honeysuckle Road. Duckett says an adult female victim advised that following a verbal altercation with her ex-boyfriend, Flournoy, prevented her from leaving her residence while armed with a handgun.

Duckett says the victim was not injured and Flourney was not on duty when the offense occurred.

Flourney has been an officer with MPD since 2012 and is currently on administrative leave with pay.