Rain Ends Saturday Night; Much Cooler And Breezy Sunday

by Ben Lang

It was a cloudy and mild day across central and south Alabama. High temperatures rose into the low and mid 60s, and some scattered showers moved through the area this afternoon. Additional showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder or two remain possible this evening. A cold front lingers to our northwest, and its moving rather quickly southeast. We may see a narrow line of relatively light rain ahead of the front as it moves through. The front should clear our area by midnight. Expect falling temperatures and breezy winds behind the front. Lows fall into the upper 30s north to low 40s south tonight. The sky remains mostly cloudy on average, but clears Sunday morning. Wind chills could be in the upper 20s to low 30s early Sunday morning.

More permanent sunny and dry weather returns Sunday. However, its going to be much cooler. Expect highs only in the upper 40s north to low 50s south. The wind remains breezy out of the northwest at around 10 mph. That could result in wind chills in the low 40s much of the day. Sunday night looks clear, cold, and still somewhat windy. Lows fall into the upper 20s to low 30s, resulting in wind chills in the upper teens to low 20s around sunrise Monday morning.

MLK day and Tuesday look rather cold, even for this time of year. Highs only reach the upper 40s with lows in the mid 20s despite abundant sunshine each day. Wednesday looks slightly below normal with highs in the mid 50s and lows near freezing. Most of Thursday looks dry, but showers could return to our area late in the evening, especially in west Alabama. That occurs as a storms system develops to our west and heads our way. Showers and perhaps storms look fairly widespread Friday. Temperatures should rise into the low to mid 60s by Friday afternoon.

Looks like the late-week system departs our area next weekend. Lingering showers are possible Saturday morning, but the remainder of the weekend looks dry at this time. Next weekend looks cooler once more, with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s/low 40s Saturday and Sunday.