A Brief Cold Spell Early This Week

by Ben Lang

It was a cool and breezy day across central and south Alabama. Most of our area saw abundant sunshine, however. Clouds remained a bit peskier across extreme south and southeast Alabama today. Temperatures only rose into the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon. Tonight turns rather cold, even for mid to late January standards. Expect temperatures initially in the low 40s around 7PM, but they’ll fall through the 30s after that. Lows fall into the mid to upper 20s overnight under a clear sky. Winds remain out of the northwest around 5-10 mph, resulting in wind chills in the upper teens to low 20s early Monday morning.

MLK day looks sunny, cool, and breezy. High temperatures only reach the mid to upper 40s despite a sunny sky. Winds remain rather breezy out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Monday night lows fall into the mid to upper 20s again, but don’t bottom out completely thanks to the winds staying up a bit. The sky remains clear to mostly clear through Tuesday. Tuesday’s highs remain below-normal in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night lows fall into the mid 20s one more time.

Slightly milder weather returns Wednesday. Expect a slight increase in clouds, but no rain is expected. High temperatures reach the 50s, with lows falling to near freezing. Our next weather system arrives late Thursday into Friday. Models are a bit faster with the system today, showing some rain in west Alabama by Thursday afternoon. In fact, today’s runs show the most widespread rain Thursday night/Friday morning. Thanks to limited moisture return due to the cold and dry pattern prior to the system’s arrival, looks like mostly rain late this week. Severe weather is not expected.

The system exits next weekend, though some wrap-around showers can’t be ruled out Saturday. Next weekend looks cooler again, with highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 30s. The final week of January begins on a dry note next Monday, with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 50s/low 60s.