EJI Legacy Pavilion Opens in Montgomery

The nation’s first memorial to lynching victims is expanding in Montgomery.

The Equal Justice Initiative on Saturday opened a new welcome center and exhibition space that will add to the existing lynching memorial and museum that documents the history of racial inequality in America.

The pavilion, located at 400 North Court Street, will serve as a hub for visitors to the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Legacy Museum.

The pavilion will feature additional monuments and exhibits as well as a restaurant. The organization said 650,000 people have visited the memorial and museum since the sites opened in 2018.