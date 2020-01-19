Two-Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of Crenshaw County Woman

by Alabama News Network Staff

A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Crenshaw County woman.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Drew Brooks, Lula Mitchell Burnett, 81, of Dozier, was killed when the 1999 Toyota 4-Runner she was operating collided with a 2005 Volkswagen Beetle.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Krista Marie Campbell, 36, of Dothan, was transported to Crenshaw Community hospital and was later transported to a hospital in Montgomery.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday on US 29 in the town of Dozier.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.