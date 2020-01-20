Cold Through Midweek

by Shane Butler

A clear and cold air mass has a grip on the deep south through midweek. High pressure will help keep the skies mostly clear. Cold northerly winds will maintain the flow of cold air. Temps will fall into the 20s/30s for lows and daytime highs only manage 40s again Tuesday. The high pressure ridge will move eastward and we pick up a southerly wind flow later in the week. This will bring temps up and stream moisture back into the area. Looks like showers are possible starting Thursday and there’s a good chance for showers Friday. Temps will be the 50s and 60s for highs and lows in the 40s. This takes out any risk of wintry precipitation. The wet weather departs and our weekend is setting up to be dry. Temps will top out in the 60s under a partly sunny sky both days. Sunny and dry conditions prevail for the start of next week