Dexter Ave. King Memorial Baptist Church Celebrates Dr. King

by Jalea Brooks

Hundreds packed the sanctuary at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist church, celebrating what would have been Dr. King’s 91st birthday.

The event included praise music, dancing, and of course–birthday cake. The church was open for tours all afternoon

Thousands visit the landmark church year round, but church members say they especially look forward to the MLK day crowd.

“Today is so amazing” said tour guide Wanda Battle “In the sanctuary there are people of every faith and denomination every ethnicity and culture”.

Dr. King led the congregation at Dexter Avenue from 1954 to 196o. Monday’s assembly of visitors from all across the country heard from Dr. King himself; listening to a recording of the civil rights leader from the pulpit.

Just outside of the church, several families wandered up and down Dexter Avenue, stopping at other landmark sights downtown.

“We have all different colors in my family” explained Shana Phillips who was with her husband and four children. “Its just important for me raising my girls for them to know about their history and their heritage, and why we can be a family today because of Martin Luther King, Jr.”.

MLK Day is always observed on the third Monday of the month, close to Dr. King’s actual birthday of January 15th. This year marks the 45th year of Martin Luther King Day.