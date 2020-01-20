Feeling Like Winter Should

by Ryan Stinnett

An expansive area of high pressure has brought cold and dry weather to Alabama for the first half of the week with sunny days and clear nights. The high today and tomorrow will be in the upper 40s, with morning lows well below freezing, lower and mid 20s. A warming trend begins Wednesday afternoon as temperatures rise into the low 50s.

REST OF WORK WEEK: Clouds increase Thursday, as rain returns late Thursday and into Friday as a low pressure lifts north out of the southern Plains up into the Great Lakes. With the continued warming trend into the end of the week, the air will be too warm for any snow or ice concerns with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Additionally, the main dynamic support with this system will be well to the north and the air will be too cool for any severe weather issues. We will forecast a nice soaking rain event as we end the work week. Rain amounts for Thursday night and Friday look to be in the one inch range for much of Alabama.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: For now, the rain looks to come to an end just in time for the weekend as a front swings through the state and drier and cooler air settles back into the state by Saturday and Sunday. Both days look to feature more sun than clouds, with a cold morning, down in to the 30s, with highs in the upper 50s.

Have a marvelous Monday, stay warm!

Ryan