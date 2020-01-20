Large Donation of Coats Will Benefit Area Homeless

by Justin Walker

A local church is getting ready for an event this weekend that will benefit the homeless.

River City United Methodist Church will host its Fourth Saturday Community-Wide Outreach Sunday morning.

The event will include free hair cuts, counseling, and free health screenings to the homeless.

Thanks to a large donation from Jim Massey Cleaners, 450 winter coats will also be handed out.

Outreach Director Patrick Aitken says that donation will go a long way towards helping those in need.

“We could serve our neighbors in need, anywhere from 350 up to 500 people coming this Saturday. So someone sleeping on the cold, hard ground, their clothes are already probably wet because they’ve been rained on. And if they don’t have a blanket to insulate themselves from this cold cement, you know, that’s a rough night,” Aitken said.

The outreach event will be this Saturday from 9 to 11 a-m at the church.

to volunteer or for more information, email Patrick at RiverCityMissions@gmail.com or call 334-263-0549.