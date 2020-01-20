MLK Day Parade Held in Downtown Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Monday, the city of Montgomery hosted its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade.

The parade started in front of the Rosa Parks Museum led by a police escort through downtown up Dexter. Hundreds lined the side walks to watch the floats and bands perform as they marched to the Capitol where the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day/weekend celebration 2020 commemorative echoed from the Capitol steps honoring his cause and dream.

There were musical tribute reflections on the day’s events and a message by Mayor Steven Reed encouraging the crowd that Dr. King’s fight and struggle continues but in 2020 individually each and every one must move for change and equality.