Reminder: Protect Pets from Bitter Cold

by Jerome Jones

With the frigid temperatures expected in our area over the next few days, officials with the Montgomery Humane Society are reminding you to protect pets from freezing temperature.

Here are a few tips to help protect your pets

If the animal can be taken inside, do so.

Make sure outside animals have shelter with three sides and a roof.

If possible, put a door flap or blanket over shelter entrance to windproof.

Be sure to have some type of bedding in the shelter ( Mulch, Shredded Paper).

If an animal is found to have died from exposure, an investigation can be launched and negligent owners could be charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty.