City of Montgomery Offering Shelter from the Cold Weather

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed wants to remind the public that parks and recreation community centers, city fire stations and public libraries are open for residents in need of protection from the cold weather.

“EMA Director Christy Thornton and her team are monitoring the forecast and maintaining contact with Montgomery shelters. All of them are open and operating on normal schedules; our public buildings are also available,” Mayor Reed said in a statement.

Montgomery community centers and Montgomery City/County Public Library branches will offer shelter during normal hours of operation.

For more information, see a full list of community centers and community centers’ hours of operation.

See library locations and hours of operation.

Montgomery fire stations throughout the city are open to the public 24 hours a day to serve as warming stations. However, if a station is left without Montgomery Fire/Rescue personnel during an emergency run, the station must be vacated and secured.

See a list of fire station locations is available on the city’s website.