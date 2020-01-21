Hundreds of Jobs Coming to Latex Factory Reopening in Eufaula

by Alabama News Network Staff

A company plans to create as many as 400 jobs as it reopens a closed latex factory in Eufaula.

The state Commerce Department said in a statement that Medical Industries of the Americas intends to reopen a shuttered factory in the second quarter of the year.

The factory will produce items including latex gloves, condoms and hot and cold packs for therapy.

The company says it has retooled a factory that used to be operated by Ameritex Corporation. The Commerce Department says the factory has been closed for four years.

It says its investment could reach $50 million eventually as it adds product lines.

