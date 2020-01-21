President Trump’s Impeachment Trial Begins in the U.S. Senate

by Alabama News Network Staff

The first day of President Trump’s impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate is underway.

The proceedings began with debate over the rules of the trial. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), an ally of the president, unveiled a resolution laying out the procedures.

The resolution delays votes on whether to call witnesses or admit new evidence until after opening arguments by House impeachment managers, who act as prosecutors in the case, and the president’s defense team.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, blasted McConnell for delaying votes on witnesses and said he planned to offer several amendments to allow witnesses before opening arguments.

