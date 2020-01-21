Second Grade Students Honor Citizen Heroes

by Alabama News Network Staff

Second grade students from Montgomery Public Schools took time this morning to honor their citizen heroes at a special program at the Davis Theatre downtown.

Students from Brewbaker Primary, Dannelly, Davis, Highland Gardens, Carver, Morningview, Wilson and Dozier elementary schools took a volunteers pledge. In addition, student spokespersons from each school honored their hero by reading a bio and taking a photo on stage with them.

They closed out the event by singing the Libby USA Volunteers song. Great American Liberty has served 3,100 students in 2019-20.