Shane’s Tuesday Evening Wxcast

by Shane Butler

Arctic air continues to linger over the deep south tonight. Under clear skies and light winds, temps will plunge into the mid 20s overnight. It will be a frigid start to your Wednesday but afternoon temps should reach the lower to mid 50s for highs. The cold high pressure system will give way and move to the east and this will cutoff the northerly flow of arctic air. We’re back into the 60s heading into the weekend. Moisture returns in the form of clouds throughout Wednesday. Showers begin to spread across the area Thursday and continue into Friday. Sunny and dry conditions return for the weekend. We expect temps to be closer to the average highs and lows for this time of the year. That’s highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. The sunny and dry weather pattern will continue on into the first few days of next week. More rain moves into the area around Wednesday.