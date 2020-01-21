Temps Remain Well-Below Average

by Ryan Stinnett

SUNNY, COLD TUESDAY: The sky will be full of sunshine today with highs in the mid 40s; add in breezy winds at times, at it will continue to feel colder. Tonight will be very cold with lows by tomorrow morning, well below freezing, lower 20s. A warming trend begins tomorrow afternoon as temperatures rise into the low 50s with a few more clouds in the sky.

RAIN RETURNS: Clouds return to the state Thursday ahead of the next weather system to the west, and we will introduce the chance of some light rain Thursday afternoon. Rain is likely Thursday night into at least the first part of the day Friday. Rain amounts will be around 1/2 to 1 inch, and there is no risk of severe storms. Probably little to no thunder with a cool, stable air mass in place. The high Thursday will be in the mid 50s, followed by upper 50s Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The end of week system is moving faster and should be out of here by the weekend. We are expecting a dry weekend with a partly sunny sky Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be pretty close to seasonal averages; the high Saturday will be in the mid 50s, followed by upper 50s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks dry and seasonal, but the next chance of rain will come around Wednesday or Thursday. There is no sign of any significant “winter mischief” or severe weather issues for Alabama for the next 7 to 10 days.

Stay warm!

Ryan