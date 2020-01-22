Clouds Increase Wednesday Night; Rain Likely Thursday

by Ben Lang

It was our coldest morning yet of the brief cold spell here in central and south Alabama. Temperatures fell into the low to mid 20s this morning. Fortunately, our afternoon temperatures finally rebounded into the low 50s and we still saw a decent bit of sunshine. Clouds are streaming back into the state, and they’ll continue to thicken overnight. That keeps our overnight low temperatures much milder. However, it still looks rather chilly this evening. Expect temperatures in the low 40s by 7PM, slowly declining into the upper 30s by 11PM. Overnight lows won’t drop much from there if at all. Lows range from the upper 30s to low 40s.

Scattered showers may greet us around sunrise Thursday morning. Rain becomes even more widespread throughout the course of the day. Looks like mostly light to moderate rain for our area, though a rumble of thunder can’t be totally ruled out. Expect rain totals between a few tenths of an inch up to an inch. Most of the rain exits Thursday night, but spotty showers could linger into Friday morning. Thursday still looks cool, with highs in the 50s. Thursday night lows fall into the upper 40s.

While the system producing Thursday’s rain exits to our east on Friday, the upper-level low may be rather close by. That could result in a Mostly cloudy sky for the rest of Friday, despite rain coming to a close during the afternoon. Temperatures remain cooler behind the front, with highs in the 50s to around 60°. Friday night lows fall into the upper 30s as clouds clear out area.

Saturday look mostly sunny but cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Saturday night lows fall into the upper 30s. Another system slides south of our area late this weekend/early next week. Looks like most of the rain from that system stays in the gulf, but a little rain may graze south Alabama. For now, the chance for rain looks minimal Sunday. Highs likely only reach the 50s, with Sunday night lows falling into the upper 30s.

The chance for rain looks minimal early next week on Monday and Tuesday. However, another system approaching from the west brings a better chance for rain next Wednesday and possibly into next Thursday. Temperatures look near-average next week, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Monday through Thursday, and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.