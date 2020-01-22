Crimestoppers Offers $5,000 Reward for Information in Unsolved 2018 Montgomery Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Saturday, November 24, 2018, around 11:56 p.m., Montgomery Police Department responded to the 5900 Block of Monticello Drive in reference to a subject suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Steven White Jr.. White was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montgomery Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in the Murder Investigation of White.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831 and Refer to case no. 2018-00245099 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867). You may also use CrimeStoppers new 800 number, 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a $5,000. Reward!