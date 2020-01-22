Golden Apple: Brandice Bonnee

by Ryan Stinnett

It’s time to meet our Golden Apple Award winner. This month’s winner comes from Highland Avenue Elementary School in Montgomery…Highland Avenue Elementary 5th grade teacher Brandice Bonnee became a teacher for one very important reason.

“I am a teacher because I like helping kids. I really want kids to prosper and grow and i figured the best way to do that was to become a teacher so I could work with them everyday. My favorite thing about teaching is when the kids get it…Like when they say, Mrs. Bonnee I got it, like I really understand it and they are able to help another student, that my favorite thing, ” says Bonnee.

Congratulations Mrs. Bonnee, and thanks to our Golden Apple sponsor Launch Trampoline Park, every student in class got a free pass to Launch Trampoline Park.