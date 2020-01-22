Golden Apple: Brandice Bonnee
It’s time to meet our Golden Apple Award winner. This month’s winner comes from Highland Avenue Elementary School in Montgomery…Highland Avenue Elementary 5th grade teacher Brandice Bonnee became a teacher for one very important reason.
“I am a teacher because I like helping kids. I really want kids to prosper and grow and i figured the best way to do that was to become a teacher so I could work with them everyday. My favorite thing about teaching is when the kids get it…Like when they say, Mrs. Bonnee I got it, like I really understand it and they are able to help another student, that my favorite thing, ” says Bonnee.
Congratulations Mrs. Bonnee, and thanks to our Golden Apple sponsor Launch Trampoline Park, every student in class got a free pass to Launch Trampoline Park. If you know a great teacher we should recognize, you can nominate them by going to our website, Alabama News dot Net, click on the “Golden Apple” banner and fill out the nomination form.