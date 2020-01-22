MISSING CHILD ALERT: 13-Year-Old Amberly Flores of Pelham

by Samantha Williams

The Pelham Police Department needs your help locating Amberly Nicole Flores. Amberly is a 13-year-old Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. ALEA reported she is 5’1” and weighs 115 pounds.

Amberly was last seen wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and carrying a pink backpack in the area of Green Park South Mobile Homes at 7:00 in the morning on January 21, 2020, in Pelham, Alabama.

If you have any information regarding Amberly Flores, you are asked to contact the Pelham Police Department at 205-620-6550 or call 911.