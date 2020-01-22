Mother of Aniah Blanchard Discussing Legislation to Allow More Discretion in Denying Bail to Those Charged with Violent Crimes

by Alabama News Network Staff

State Representative Chip Brown and and Angela Harris, mother of Auburn murder victim Aniah Blanchard, held a news conference at the State House to discuss a proposed legislation that allows prosecutors and judges more discretion in requesting and denying bail to those accused of committing violent crimes.

Ibraheem Yazeed, the prime-suspect in 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard’s kidnapping and murder, was out on bond for a prior kidnapping and attempted murder case.

Yazeed was arrested in March 2019, roughly 7 months before Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance, on charges including first-degree kidnapping, robbery, attempted murder and possession of marijuana. He was released on bond despite his lengthy criminal record.