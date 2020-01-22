Tuskegee University Releases Statement on LeMoyne-Owen College Post Game Fight Between Players & Fans

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuskegee University Athletics Director, Willie Slater, has released a statement on a post-game fight between players and fans on Monday. The Tuskegee Golden Tigers men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted the LeMoyne-Owen College (LOC) Magicians from Memphis, Tennessee, in the Chappie James Arena.

⚠️WARNING EXPLICT LANGUAGE⚠️ A brawl broke out at the end of last night's Tuskegee vs. LeMoyne-Owen College basketball game.???? (Via @kaylahnicole__/Twitter) pic.twitter.com/9IWM08ehOq — Alabama News Network (@ALNewsNetwork) January 21, 2020

The statement from Slater says:

On Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, the Golden Tigers men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted the LeMoyne-Owen College (LOC) Magicians from Memphis, Tennessee, in the Chappie James Arena. The Golden Tigers won both competitions.

At the end of the men’s game, and as the players engaged in the customary shaking of hands on the court, a LeMoyne-Owen player shoved and confronted a Tuskegee player, and an altercation ensued between members of both teams. Security responded immediately, bringing the incident under control within minutes. At the same time, members of the LOC women’s basketball team began fighting two female Tuskegee fans. Tuskegee University security intervened and defused this situation as well — escorting the LOC women’s team members to their bus. No serious injuries were sustained; however, at least one member of LOC women’s team filed an incident report with the campus police.

Tuskegee University does not condone fighting, heckling, and/or violence of any kind from our students, student-athletes, fans, and/or visitors. The university will continue to investigate this incident; appropriately discipline individuals involved; and review security protocols to ensure the safety and security of all participants at future athletic competitions.

The women’s team won 79-71 with the men’s defeating LeMoyne-Owen College 78-73. Both teams return to action Saturday, January 25 with games against Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee.