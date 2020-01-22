Warmer Today; Rain Returns Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

WARMER WEDNESDAY: A warming trend begins today and after the frigid start to the day, temperatures rise into the low 50s this afternoon, with a few more clouds in the sky. Tonight will be cloudy and not as cold with lows in the lower to mid 30s.

RAIN RETURNS: We will start increasing our rain chances through the day tomorrow and widespread rain is likely Thursday night into at least the first part of the day Friday. Rain amounts will be around 1/2 to 1 inch, and there is no risk of severe storms. Probably no thunder, except across southern portions of the state. The highs Thursday and Friday will be in the mid 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We are expecting a partly sunny sky Saturday and Sunday with perhaps a stray shower Sunday, but if there are any, they will be few and far between. Temperatures will be pretty close to seasonal averages with highs both days in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: For the most part. Monday and Tuesday will be dry and seasonal, but the next chance of rain will come around Wednesday and perhaps lasting into Thursday. Temperatures will moderate by midweek as lower 60s are expected.

Have a wholesome Wednesday!

Ryan