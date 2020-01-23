by Shane Butler

This rainy weather pattern is sticking around through the overnight hours but sunshine and drier conditions are on the way. In the mean time, light to moderate rain will pass through the area tonight. Temps will hover in the 40s. Improving weather will begin late morning and continue throughout the afternoon hours Friday. We expect the clouds to depart and sunshine to break out. Temps will try to warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Mostly sunny and dry conditions prevail Saturday but a few shower may try to work back in here Sunday. Temps will be about average for this time of the year. That’s highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. A rather active weather pattern picks back up next week. Showers are possible through the early half of the week then rain/storms are likely late week.