by Alabama News Network Staff

The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is searching for the location of Anthony Stoddard. Stoddard’s wanted for a murder that occurred on Tuesday, January 7, in the 4200 Block of Mobile Hwy in Montgomery.

If you have any information regarding the location of Anthony Stoddard, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

Your Tip may lead to a $5,000 Cash Reward!