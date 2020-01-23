City Council Approves Plan to Purchase Garrett Coliseum from State

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery is one step closer to renovating the Garett Coliseum.

On Tuesday, the Montgomery City Council approved a motion to purchase the Garrett Coliseum from the state of Alabama. Mayor Steven Reed must approve the purchase to make it official. The city did receive a letter from Governor Kay Ivey stating that the funding and the 112 acres of property would be granted upon approval.

In August of 2019, Alabama News Network reported that plans were in the works for a $20 million renovation under mayor Todd Strange. Montgomery City Council President Charles Jinright confirmed that Mayor Steven Reed will continue to explore plans for a multi-million dollar renovation.

Once started, construction could take between 18 to 24 months.