Cloudy, Cool, Wet, And Windy Thursday; Drier And Milder Friday

by Ben Lang

It’s not the nicest day weather-wise across central and south Alabama. Rain started early this morning, and there’s plenty more still to come. Temperatures are only in the 40s as of 11AM, and they won’t exceed the 50s through the course of the day. Outside of the rain, which could be widespread at times, expect a cloudy and breezy day. Rain continues this evening, with temperatures holding fairly steady in the low 50s. The rain gradually tapers off after midnight, with lows falling into the 40s.

While the system producing Thursday’s rain exits to our east on Friday, the upper-level low may be rather close by. Looks like a sun-cloud mix with more cloudiness to the north. A few spotty showers could linger during the morning, but the afternoon looks dry. Temperatures trend milder with highs near 60°. Friday night lows fall into the upper 30s under a mostly clear sky.

Saturday looks mostly sunny but cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Saturday night lows fall into the upper 30s. Another system slides south of our area late this weekend/early next week. Looks like most of the rain from that system stays in the gulf, but a little rain grazes south Alabama. Expect at least scattered showers around Sunday with an otherwise mostly cloudy sky. Highs likely only reach the 50s, with lows falling into the upper 30s.

The chance for rain looks minimal early next week on Monday and Tuesday. However, another system approaching from the west brings a better chance for rain next Wednesday, and possibly into next Thursday. Temperatures look near-average next week, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Monday through Thursday, and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.