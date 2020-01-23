Man Faces Criminal Charges for Attempting to Elude Police with Baby in Vehicle

by Alabama News Network Staff

Early Thursday morning, around 4:30, the Tuskegee Police Department responded to an alarm at a local business in the area of Redtail Ln. While in the area, police made contact with a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. The maroon Ford F-150 appeared to be occupied by a white male and a white female, both asleep.

After running the license plate, the vehicle was determined to be stolen from Lynn Haven, Florida.

Officers attempted to wake the driver, he awoke and put the vehicle in reverse nearly missing the officers and their vehicles as he fled. The vehicle fled onto Interstate 85 (southbound).

Upon reaching the main interstate, the vehicle struck the left side guard-wire, spinning the vehicle into oncoming traffic. The driver was able to regain control of the vehicle crossing onto the Southbound side of I-85 leading the officers on a pursuit for approximately 15 miles before taking the Tallassee exit.

The driver pulled into a driveway in the 500 block of Taylor Road where he fled from the vehicle leaving behind his 18-year-old girlfriend and 10-month-old son.

The driver was taken into custody and identified as, Silas Gates, 28, of Florida.

Tallassee Police Department units arrived to assist with medical treatment for the woman and baby. They were found to be uninjured from the crash.

Gates is currently being held in the Macon County Jail on a $27,000 bond and charged with 2 counts of Reckless Endangerment, Attempting to Elude, Receiving Stolen Property 1st, & awaiting extradition to Florida for Grand Theft Auto, & Aggravated Attempting to Elude.

The Tuskegee Police Department would like to thank the Tallassee Police Department for their assistance and timely response.