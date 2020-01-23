Military Stability Commission Announces Legislative Agenda

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Military Stability Commission announced its legislative agenda Thursday.

Some of the proposed legislation includes redeveloping areas around military bases, continuing in-state college tuition when families relocate and extending magnet school deadlines for military families.

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth says the military has a $21 Billion economic impact on the state the state needs to support military families.

The Military Stability Commission is also proposing legislation dealing with occupational licenses that transfer state to state. This legislation is so that military spouses can easily find work in their new home state.