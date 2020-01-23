MPD: Man Found in Car with Fatal Gunshot Wound on Stella Street

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police responded to the 2300 block of Stella Street around 3:15 p.m. Thursday in reference to a subject shot.

There, they located an adult male inside a vehicle who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation indicates the shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Stella Street and the victim fled the scene before crashing in the 2300 block.

No arrests have been made at this time and no additional information is available.