New Book Tells Story of Dallas County Voting Rights Group

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A new book about the group known as the Courageous Eight — was featured at the ‘Lunch at the Library’ series at the Selma-Dallas County Public Library Thursday.

Author William Waheed signed copies of his book — “The Courageous Eight. Hidden Figures of the Selma Voting Rights Movement.”

Waheed said the Courageous Eight were all members of the Dallas County Voters League.

He said the book tells the story of how the group spearheaded the fight for voting rights in the county for about 20 years — before inviting Dr. King to Selma in 1965 — which eventually lead to the passage of the Voting Rights Act.

“They were smart enough to know when they needed help and that’s why they invited Dr. King,” said Waheed.

“But also it’s important to know that Dr. King needed help. So when they invited him, he was happy to come because he knew with them, they could work together to make it happen.”

Waheed said the event also commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Dallas County Voters League.