Rain Becoming Widespread Today

by Ryan Stinnett

RAIN RETURNS: Rain started increasing in coverage across the area this morning, and through the day expect periods of widespread rain, lasting into tonight, and into at the first part of the day Friday. Rain amounts will be between 1/2 to 1 1/2 inches, and there is no risk of severe storms. Probably no thunder, except across southern portions of the state. The highs today will be in the lower 50s, followed by upper 50s on Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We are expecting a partly sunny sky Saturday and Sunday with perhaps some showers late Sunday across the the state as a weak system moves through the northern Gulf. Temperatures will be pretty close to seasonal averages with highs both days in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: For the most part, Monday and Tuesday will be dry and seasonal, but the next chance of rain will come Wednesday and possibly into Thursday. Looks like a few thunderstorms could be involved, but for now instability values look low and severe storms most likely won’t be an issue. We will see low to mid 60s by midweek.

Stay dry today!

Ryan