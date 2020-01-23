Teen Charged in Fatal Wreck Killing Auburn Announcer Rod Bramblett and Wife Paula Indicted

by Alabama News Network Staff

Johnston Taylor, the 16-year-old driver charged in the fatal wreck that killed “The Voice of the Auburn Tigers” Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula in 2019, has been indicted on two counts of manslaughter. Court records show Taylor was speeding on the night of May 25 when he slammed into the back of the Brambletts’ SUV.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and West Samford Avenue in Auburn.

The $50,000 bond for Taylor was revoked on December 18, after authorities say that the teenager continued to drive recklessly. Documents filed by prosecutors say Taylor received at least three tickets in November for speeding and reckless driving.

The Brambletts and Taylor were taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment. Paula Bramblett died in the emergency room of internal injuries. She was 52. Rod Bramblett died of a head injury after being flown to Birmingham for treatment. He was 53.