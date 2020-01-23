Woman Turns Herself In, Charged with Assault in Mill Street Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged Nealonda Reaves, 21, with first-degree assault in reference to a shooting that occurred on January 21 shortly before midnight in the 2400 block of Mill Street. The adult female victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim is currently listed as critical/stable.

During the course of the investigation Reaves was identified as the suspect. Reaves turned herself in Wednesday and was charged.

Reaves has yet to be booked so no mugshot is available.