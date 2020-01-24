Clearing Sky Friday; Mostly Sunny and Seasonable Saturday

by Ben Lang

It was a dreary Friday morning for our area, complete with cool temperatures, a cloudy sky, showers, and even locally dense fog. The clouds are clearing west to east with sunshine returning. The back edge of the clouds crossed Interstate 65 late this morning. Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with slightly above-average temperatures. Highs warm to near 60° today. Temperatures look cool this evening, starting near 50° at 7PM, then fall into the low 40s by 11PM. Overnight lows bottom out between the mid and upper 30s under a mostly clear sky.

Saturday looks mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday night lows fall into the mid to upper 30s. Clouds increase Sunday, and isolated to scattered showers are possible by the afternoon. That’s thanks to an area of low pressure developing near the Texas coastline. It tracks southeast through the gulf of Mexico, but looks near enough to our area to produce some rain across south Alabama at least. The clouds/showers keep temperatures a little cooler Sunday afternoon, with highs in the mid 50s. Sunday night lows fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.

A few showers could linger into Monday morning as the area of low pressure tracks southeast further away from our area. Looks like we’ll have a window of dry weather Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. Monday afternoon highs range between the upper 50s and low 60s. Another area of low pressure could develop and take a very similar track to Sunday’s low. That leads to a few spotty showers late Tuesday through Wednesday. Tuesday and Wednesday feature highs in the low 60s with lows in the low to mid 40s.

A few showers can’t be ruled out next Thursday. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 60. Another system could take shape and impact our area late next week into the weekend. However, the potential for rain looks low for our area from that system at this time. In fact, the Euro model indicates rain totals of half an inch or less between now and next Saturday.