Gun in First Grader’s Pocket Goes Off, No One Hurt

by Alabama News Network Staff

According Wilcox County Superintendent Dr. Andre Saulsberry, a 1st grader at J.E. Hobbs Elementary in Camden brought a gun to school in his jacket pocket.

Saulsberry says the gun was accidentally discharged in a classroom.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Alabama News Network will have more details on the shooting as more details are revealed.